Scotland player ratings vs Switzerland: Super Scott McTominay keeps Euro 2024 hopes alive - but Anthony Ralston error costly as Scots are pegged back by Xherdan Shaqiri stunner

The Manchester United man breathed life into Scotland's Euros campaign, but Ralston's mistake gifted the Swiss an equaliser

Scotland drew 1-1 with Switzerland on Wednesday night to keep their Euro 2024 hopes alive, with Scott McTominay's deflected opener cancelled out by a Xherdan Shaqiri stunner.

The Scots needed a bright start after their 5-1 drubbing by Germany in their opening group game and they got it as McTominay's scuffed, first-time shot found the outstretched leg of Fabian Schar, who diverted the ball into his own net in the 13th minute.

The Swiss, who beat Hungary 3-1 in their tournament opener, were gifted a way back into the game 13 minutes later, though, as Shaqiri rifled Anthony Ralston's wayward back pass into the top corner from 20 yards.

Grant Hanley was denied by the post not long after the hour mark and Swiss substitute Zeki Amdouni headed inches wide at the death, but the sides could not be separated on the night. The result means Scotland have to beat Hungary in their final group stage game to stand a realistic chance of being one of the four best third-placed teams to progress to the last 16, while Switzerland are currently primed to advance in second place.

GOAL rates Scotland's players from RheinEnergieStadion...

Get the latest Scotland Euro 2024 odds