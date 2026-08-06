School of Arsene Wenger & Pep Guardiola! How Mikel Arteta is similar to managerial masters - with ex-Arsenal star explaining shared coaching qualities

Arteta appears capable of delivering on that remit, having learned from some of the very best in the business. Asked if he can see similarities between the way that Arteta builds a team and the processes that Wenger and Guardiola once worked through, Stack - speaking courtesy of trygge norske casino - told GOAL: “I do occasionally, yeah. I would say that having worked with Arsene, obviously, and I've actually coached against Mikel Arteta.

“I was first-team coach of a Watford team in the Premier League with Hayden Mullins and we had to go to the Emirates during COVID and win to give ourselves a chance to stay up. We got beat 3-2 on the day. So we kind of had a bit of an insight behind the scenes of him, sort of studied the way he sets his teams up and stuff.

“He's an excellent manager. Absolutely. He's brilliant. I think one thing that stands out for me is the way he's built relationships with the players, the way he's improved players. But also, I don't see him as someone that would take any prisoners. I think if people start upsetting the dynamics of the group and the journey and the sort of alignment within the group, I think he'll be very strict on that. I think he'll get removed and I think he'll make changes. I don't see him as someone who's scared to make big decisions. And I like that about him, I really do. Similar to Arsene, to be fair. Arsene was a bit the same.

“But, I think you look at how many games are being played now. We rotated squads a little bit when I was there but generally speaking, every big game, every must-win game, you were thinking between 13 players to start a Premier League game. Now, that changes quite a lot with full-backs, wide players, midfielders. The forward changes, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, that's it. They were going to play week in, week out, full stop. I think that's slightly changed a little bit now with players being rested and stuff like that.

“We only really changed the team, whether it be for early stages of the FA Cup or League Cup, for example. If we'd qualified for the Champions League and it was the last group game, then we'd make changes. But generally speaking, I think clubs have got bigger squads. They're able to change their squads around more than what we were when I was playing.”