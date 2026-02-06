AFP
Sandro Tonali's agent drops fresh hint over summer exit from Newcastle after deadline day links to Arsenal
Arsenal interest remains high after January inquiry
Newcastle fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when the January transfer window slammed shut with Tonali still at St James’ Park. However, the respite may be short-lived. The Italian international was the subject of intense speculation during the final days of the window, with Arsenal reportedly making an inquiry to see if the former AC Milan star could be tempted away from Tyneside.
Tonali has become the heartbeat of Eddie Howe’s side since his return to action, but the allure of a return to the elite stage of European football is a constant shadow over his stay in the Premier League. Arsenal are known to be in the market to boost their midfield options and Tonali’s blend of tactical intelligence and physical durability makes him a priority target. Despite the noise from north London, the Magpies held firm in the winter, insisting that their talisman was not for sale at any price mid-season.
- AFP
Riso explains Tonali’s ‘two hearts’ over future
In a revealing interview with TuttoSport, Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, provided a candid update on the player's mindset following the close of the winter window. Riso described a player with "two hearts" - one that is deeply attached to the project at Newcastle and the supporters who stood by him, and another that is driven by the professional necessity to compete at the very highest level. While Riso was quick to dismiss the January links to Arsenal and Juventus, his comments regarding the summer were far more ambiguous.
“Newcastle are having a hard time letting go of Sandro, and he wants to lead the club to the Champions League,” Riso explained. “These transfer discussions will take place later. We'll see how the season ends and then we'll decide what to do. There's no preference at the moment. It's still early. What we're saying today won't apply tomorrow. Newcastle couldn't let him go now, and there's no point in moving, especially since Sandro is very attached to the club. We'll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Champions League football remains the ultimate decider
The crux of the matter for Tonali appears to be the level of competition Newcastle can offer. At 25 years of age, the midfielder is entering his peak years and is understandably reluctant to spend them outside of the Champions League. Having tasted Scudetto success and reached the semi-finals of Europe’s premier competition with AC Milan, Tonali’s ambition remains fixed on the trophy-laden path. Riso’s remarks suggest that if Newcastle fail to secure a top-four finish this season, the player may feel forced to look elsewhere.
The agent’s admission that “Champions League qualification is key” puts immense pressure on Eddie Howe’s squad for the remainder of the campaign. With Juventus also loitering in the background, Newcastle face a battle on two fronts: the league table and the boardroom. While the club’s wealthy owners have no financial need to sell, the modern player's desire for elite competition often outweighs contractual stability. If the Magpies fall short of their European goal, Tonali’s "attachment" to the club will be tested to its limit.
- AFP
A pivotal figure in Eddie Howe’s tactical engine
Losing Tonali would be a catastrophic blow for Howe, who has built much of his tactical framework around the Italian’s versatility. This season, Tonali has been a model of consistency, featuring 36 times across all competitions. He has demonstrated an ability to operate with equal effectiveness as a deep-lying number six or a box-to-box number eight, often providing the crucial link between a robust defence and a high-pressing attack. His performance in the Nations League for Italy has only served to further underline his status as one of Europe’s premier midfielders.
As the season enters its final stretch, the objective for Newcastle United is clear. To keep their star man, they must deliver the stage he craves. Tonali has shown he is a leader on the pitch, but Riso’s "fresh hint" serves as a reminder that loyalty in modern football is often conditional on success. Whether it is Arsenal, Juventus, or another European heavyweight, the vultures will be circling St James’ Park this June. For now, Tonali remains a Magpie, but the "two hearts" described by his agent suggests a difficult decision is looming on the horizon.
Advertisement