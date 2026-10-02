Revealed: Sandro Tonali agent admits star was 'sad' following shock AC Milan exit as transfer secrets emerge

Tonali found it difficult to adapt to life in England after leaving Milan for Newcastle. The Italy international grew up supporting Milan and played a crucial role in their Serie A title win.

When the Magpies offered €67m to secure his services in the summer of 2023, the midfielder was hesitant to accept the proposal. His agent, Riso, has now revealed that the player spent his first few weeks in the Premier League feeling deeply saddened by the move.