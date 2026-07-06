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Sandro Tonali completes £100m transfer to Tottenham as Italian midfielder explains ‘magic’ that convinced him to leave Newcastle for north London
Spurs break the bank for Italian star
The north London side reportedly had an initial bid of £80m ($107m) knocked back by the Magpies, but finally reached a breakthrough with a structured deal worth £92.5m upfront plus a further £7.5m in performance-related add-ons. Despite interest from several elite clubs across the continent, Tonali revealed that a lengthy conversation with his new head coach made his decision an easy one.
The two Italians share a connection through Brescia, the club where Tonali rose to prominence and the hometown of De Zerbi. Speaking on his decision to join the club, Tonali said: "I'm very happy to be here. People said about there being four or five clubs - there was only one. I spoke to the head coach for close to two hours about the club, the fans, the stadium and our football. It was like magic because I knew immediately that I had to sign for Tottenham. I've played against Tottenham a few times and always found a great atmosphere made by great fans. I can't wait to start the season."
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De Zerbi lands his top target
For De Zerbi, the acquisition of Tonali represents more than just a tactical upgrade; it is a reunion with a player he has watched closely since his early days in Italy. The Spurs head coach believes his arrival will transform the engine room of the north London side.
De Zerbi expressed his delight at the signing, stating: "Sandro is a special player and a great signing for our Club. I have followed him for a long time, as he came through the youth system at my hometown club, Brescia, and I'm so happy to be working with him now. Given his qualities, there was a lot of interest in Sandro this summer. However, he was very clear in his desire to join Tottenham, and I know our fans will love what he brings to the team."
A bittersweet goodbye to Tyneside
Tonali leaves St James' Park as a cult hero, having helped Newcastle end their 70-year wait for a major trophy by lifting the Carabao Cup in 2025. His journey in the North East was not without its challenges, including a high-profile 10-month ban for betting violations early in his tenure, but the midfielder developed a deep bond with the club's supporters and manager Eddie Howe. In an emotional farewell message, the Italy international expressed his gratitude to those who supported him through his ups and downs.
"Three years ago I came to Newcastle not really knowing what to expect. Today it’s time to say goodbye and it’s hard to find the right words," Tonali wrote.
"I want to start by thanking the club. To the people who work every day and nobody sees at the training ground, everyone who welcomed me and made me feel at home from the very first day. Thank you to the staff and my teammates for believing in me and helping me grow. A special mention to the gaffer, Eddie, who’s been a real guiding figure and who always had my back throughout this journey."
"But above all, I want to speak directly to the fans. When things were hard for me, you were there. Not for one day did I feel alone. I felt it every time I was at St James’ Park. That’s something I will carry with me for the rest of my life."
"Together, we achieved something this city had been waiting decades for. At Wembley that day, it was special, a historic moment we got to share together. To the fans who never stopped believing, who never stopped cheering for this club, who were there in the hardest times, that trophy was for you."
"The game brought me to Newcastle. Today I leave with my wife and our son, born during my time here. This city gave me more than football. It gave me a home, moments I’ll hold onto forever, and people I will always be grateful for. Thank you for everything."
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European experience and technical quality
The Spurs hierarchy, led by sporting director Johan Lange, view the £100m investment as a necessary step to compete at the very top of the Premier League. Tonali's pedigree, which includes a Serie A title with AC Milan and a deep run in the Champions League, provides the squad with much-needed elite-level experience.
Lange highlighted the attributes that made the 26-year-old a priority target, saying: "Sandro is one of the best midfielders in Europe and we are delighted to welcome him to the Club. He has outstanding technical quality to go with real football intelligence, and has the character to thrive in a demanding, high-pressure environment. Sandro brings valuable experience at the highest level, both domestically and in European competition and I know our supporters will love his energy and commitment on the pitch. We are all excited to see him pull on our famous Lilywhite shirt for the first time."
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