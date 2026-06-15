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Ruben Amorim is back! Ex-Man Utd boss agrees to join AC Milan on initial two-year contract
Contract details and San Siro salary revealed
The 41-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract that will keep him at the San Siro until 2028, with an option for an additional season included in the deal, according to A Bola. Despite initial plans to take a sabbatical following his exit from Old Trafford, the lure of the seven-time European champions proved impossible to ignore for Amorim.
Financial terms have also been settled, with the former Sporting CP boss set to earn €3.5 million per season. This base salary will be supplemented by performance-related bonuses tied to silverware and securing a return to the Champions League, a competition Milan have failed to qualify for in each of the last two campaigns.
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Cardinale expected to give final green light
While the heavy lifting of negotiations is complete, Amorim is currently awaiting the final green light from Gerry Cardinale, the head of RedBird Capital and owner of the Italian giants. Once sanctioned, the coach is expected to travel to Milan immediately to sign his contract and begin preparations for the upcoming season.
Milan had considered several alternatives, including 38-year-old Matthias Jaissle, but Amorim’s status as a free agent gave him the edge. Choosing the Portuguese meant the club could avoid paying a hefty release clause, a complication that would have arisen had they pursued the Al-Ahli manager.
Man Utd set for major financial relief
Amorim’s swift return to management is also set to provide a significant boost to the coffers at Manchester United. The Premier League side had been facing a staggering cost of £16.7 million for dismissing the manager and his extensive backroom staff earlier this year.
By taking a new position so quickly, Amorim effectively waives a massive portion of the ongoing compensation payments owed to him by the Red Devils. This financial relief comes at a perfect time for United, who have already turned their fortunes around on the pitch under the guidance of Michael Carrick.
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Structural overhaul continues at Milan
The report adds that the appointment of a new head coach is only one part of the puzzle for the Rossoneri. The club is also in the process of appointing a new sporting director to overhaul the first-team squad. Markus Krosche of Eintracht Frankfurt and Devin Ozek of Fenerbahce are the primary candidates for the role.
Ozek is particularly well-regarded for his role in building the Bayer Leverkusen side that famously ended Bayern Munich’s dominance in the Bundesliga. With Amorim at the helm and a new recruitment specialist incoming, Milan fans will be hoping for a rapid rise back to the top of the Serie A standings.