Chris Burton

Ruben Amorim following Enzo Maresca's blueprint?! Man Utd boss' future in serious jeopardy after pointed outburst amid growing tensions with Red Devils board

Ruben Amorim’s future as Manchester United manager is said to be in serious jeopardy, with the Portuguese tactician having seemingly taken a leaf out of Enzo Maresca’s book. On the back of seeing the Italian tactician relieved of his duties at Chelsea, under-fire Amorim took the decision to aim an outburst of his own in the direction of club officials at Old Trafford.

  • Amorim angers Man Utd board with rant at Elland Road

    Amorim, who has struggled for consistency throughout his reign as Red Devils boss, delivered an explosive post-match press conference after seeing United held to a 1-1 draw by old adversaries Leeds at Elland Road.

    He claimed to be deserving of more power and authority that he is currently granted and revealed that he plans to leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract, regardless of what happens between now and that deal expiring in 2027. Said comments have, according to talkSPORT, not gone down well with United’s board.

