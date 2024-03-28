Barkley Mainoo WhiteGetty
Gill Clark

Ross Barkley must go and Gareth Southgate needs Ben White to do a U-turn - but there's no room for Kobbie Mainoo! England's perfect Euro 2024 squad according to Premier League stats

EnglandGareth SouthgateEuropean ChampionshipPremier LeagueKobbie MainooBen WhiteRoss BarkleyArsenalManchester United

Gareth Southgate is preparing to name his final 23-man England squad for Euro 2024 and has been offered some guidance based on Premier League stats.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Southgate finalising his Euro 2024 squad
  • Perfect squad based on stats revealed
  • Stats throw up some surprises

Editors' Picks