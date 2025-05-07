Ronald Araujo forced to take action after being targeted by barrage of abuse from Barcelona fans as defender is scapegoated for dramatic Champions League exit to Inter
Barcelona's Ronald Araujo was forced to act after facing intense social media abuse following his team's Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Araujo forced to take action after abuse on social media
- Was criticised for Barca's elimination from Champions League
- Uruguayan's future at the club remains uncertain