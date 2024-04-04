Rodrygo is too good to be Real Madrid's odd man out once Kylian Mbappe and Endrick arrive - leaving Los Blancos might not be the worst idea

The Brazil attacker risks being on the outside looking as Los Blancos prepare to revamp their forward line this summer

On March 31, the Santiago Bernabeu crowd prepared to welcome Jude Bellingham back to his still relatively new home. The England midfielder, and La Liga's top scorer, had spent almost a month away from the stadium, a suspension and the international break enforcing his absence.

And while Bellingham broke out his usual bag of tricks against Athletic Club - deft turns, driving runs, angled passes - it was another another Madridista who brought the crowd to their feet. Rodrygo played the role of match-winner in the 2-0 victory, scoring both goals as Los Blancos restored their eight-point lead at the top of La Liga.

It was a performance that reaffirmed Rodrygo's value to Madrid while highlighting the world-class qualities he possess. But for all of Rodrygo's undeniable footballing talent, there is a nagging sense that these might be the final days of his career in Madrid white.

The presumed arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer will lead to change in the Spanish capital, leaving Rodrygo, still 23 and on the verge of superstardom, with an uphill battle to be a regular starter. It might, then, be time for the Brazilian to consider his future at the Bernabeu.