Rodri has to win the Ballon d'Or! Almost-unbeatable midfielder makes Man City and Spain tick - their successes don't happen without 'perfect computer'

The cerebral Spaniard was front and centre of his club and country's triumphs last season, and the incredible role he plays needs to be acknowledged

"The best holding midfielders don't appear on the front pages of newspapers," said Pep Guardiola in February 2021. "They hide behind the team, but when the team plays well it is because they are outstanding." The Manchester City coach was referring to Rodri, who had only been in his side for one-and-a-half seasons at the time.

Those quotes came shortly after a rare fallow period for City, who had been left way behind Liverpool in the previous season's title race and had made a poor start to the 2020-21 campaign, dropping 16 points from their first 12 games. But they had since got back to their irresistible best, securing a 10th consecutive league win by thrashing Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield. And Rodri had been a key reason why.

Guardiola valued his work, but at the time the Spaniard's influence on City was understated. Indeed, Guardiola perhaps did not fully appreciate him either, as he left the Rodri on the bench for the Champions League final defeat by Chelsea at the end of that campaign.

But fast-forward almost four years and Rodri has been on the front pages of newspapers around the world. He might not get the same level of praise as team-mates Erling Haaland or Phil Foden, but his influence on Manchester City and Spain is now universally appreciated.

He does not "hide behind the team", he is front of centre for club and country and last season won two of the most prestigious prizes in football, the Premier League title with City and the European Championship with Spain. Now it's time for him to get the true recognition he deserves by winning the Ballon d'Or.