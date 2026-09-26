'I don't claim anything!' - Barcelona star Rodri breaks silence on Ballon d'Or campaign as he refuses to lobby for individual glory

While several leading contenders are actively campaigning to win the Ballon d'Or, Rodri has opted to take a much quieter approach. The Barca midfielder has refused to engage in any media spin to boost his chances of claiming the prestigious individual honour.

The 30-year-old believes that talking to the press will not sway the journalists responsible for voting. Instead, he prefers to let his football do the talking as the highly anticipated award ceremony draws closer. He remains convinced that PR stunts have no place in deciding the ultimate winner.