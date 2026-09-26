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'I don't claim anything!' - Barcelona star Rodri breaks silence on Ballon d'Or campaign as he refuses to lobby for individual glory
Rodri shuns Ballon d'Or PR campaigns
While several leading contenders are actively campaigning to win the Ballon d'Or, Rodri has opted to take a much quieter approach. The Barca midfielder has refused to engage in any media spin to boost his chances of claiming the prestigious individual honour.
The 30-year-old believes that talking to the press will not sway the journalists responsible for voting. Instead, he prefers to let his football do the talking as the highly anticipated award ceremony draws closer. He remains convinced that PR stunts have no place in deciding the ultimate winner.
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Pitch performances matter more than words
Speaking during a recent press conference, the Spanish World Cup winner addressed the growing speculation surrounding the award. He made it perfectly clear that his silence should not be mistaken for a lack of ambition or desire to claim the top prize.
"Do you think I don't want to win it? No," Rodri explained to reporters when asked about his mindset, as quoted by MaxiFoot. "I know it's an award that doesn't depend on what we say. It depends on what you have shown on the pitch. I think nothing I say could serve to influence their decision."
Individual honours rely on collective teamwork
Rodri was also quick to highlight the immense importance of his team-mates when discussing his own personal success. He stressed that football remains a team sport above all else, ensuring that his squad received the proper credit.
"Individual titles reward collective work," the midfielder noted. "It's a team sport, what players like me have achieved wouldn't happen without our teammates. I'd be delighted if a Spanish player won it. Of course, I'd love to win it, but it's out of my hands, so I'm not staking a claim to it."
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London calling
The footballing world will not have to wait long to discover the ultimate winner. The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is officially scheduled to take place on Monday, October 26, leaving exactly one month of anticipation for fans across the globe.
For the first time in the award's rich history, the gala will be held in London. This year marks the 70th annual edition of the prestigious honour, adding an extra layer of significance to the highly anticipated event.
Until then, Rodri will continue to pull the strings in the centre of the pitch for Blaugrana. The Spanish midfielder remains determined to secure more vital Liga points, proving his world-class credentials exactly where it matters most.
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