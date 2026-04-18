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'We are full of problems!' - Roberto De Zerbi reacts after Tottenham's relegation rivals West Ham boosted by Crystal Palace's night of partying in Florence
De Zerbi faces relegation reality
Tottenham head coach De Zerbi has admitted that his side is currently overwhelmed by internal issues as they battle to stay in the Premier League. Languishing in the bottom three, Spurs remain the only top-flight team without a win in 2026, a run that has left them two points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.
While relegation rivals West Ham face a tough challenge against Crystal Palace, who are riding high after qualifying for the Europa Conference League semi-finals after defeating Fiorentina, De Zerbi insisted his squad must look no further than themselves. The Italian coach is desperate to end a 2026 winless league run that has seen the North London club drop to 18th place and slip behind the Hammers.
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Manager demands focus
Addressing the contrast between Spurs' struggles, De Zerbi remained steadfast in his inward-looking approach. The manager was quick to shut down questions regarding other teams’ social plans, with Palace players having celebrated with fans after their historic aggregate triumph over Fiorentina, or momentum shifts in the relegation zone.
"Listen, I am not used to thinking about too many other problems," De Zerbi admitted, as quoted by Football London. "We are full of problems but we are able to win tomorrow, for sure. The focus is on the win tomorrow and then we go to see the Crystal Palace games and all other results. We can’t lose time thinking about other teams if we are not able to win a game since 2025."
Xavi Simons told to 'stop' and deliver
Beyond the team's structural issues, De Zerbi has singled out Xavi Simons for individual improvement. The Dutchman, who arrived in North London with high expectations last summer, has struggled for consistency during a difficult debut campaign in the Premier League.
De Zerbi outlined a simplified set of instructions for the 22-year-old as he looks to reintegrate him into the starting line-up. The manager said: "He has to score, he has to make assists and to run without the ball. Stop. It’s enough!"
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Spurs face must-win Brighton clash
De Zerbi is now under pressure as they must win this weekend when they face his former club, Brighton. Following a listless 1-0 defeat to Sunderland in his debut match, the Italian must find a way to navigate a squad currently plagued by injuries to key personnel like Cristian Romero.
With West Ham finding form under the pressure, the margin for error has vanished. Spurs face a season-defining run that includes Aston Villa, Leeds United and Chelsea; failures in these fixtures would all but confirm their first relegation from the top flight since 1978.