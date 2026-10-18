'Not my problem anymore!' – Roberto De Zerbi sends message to Richarlison before Coventry clash

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi delivered a sharp response when asked about Brazilian forward Richarlison ahead of Monday's Premier League encounter against Coventry City. The 29-year-old featured for Spurs' Under-21 side in midweek but continues to be vocal on social media regarding his treatment at the club.

With Spurs sitting 19th in the table without a win, De Zerbi insisted that resolving the attacker's off-field drama falls outside his managerial responsibilities.

The Italian manager maintained that his primary concern remains fixing Tottenham's form on the pitch.