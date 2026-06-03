Robert Lewandowski to Man Utd? Red Devils told they need a Kylian Mbappe-esque striker more than prolific Pole that is leaving Barcelona as a free agent

Lewandowski, with 109 Champions League goals to his name, could be a shrewd signing for Carrick - given that no fee will need to change hands - but would the 37-year-old fit the mould at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’?

When that question was put to Saha, the former United frontman - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with CasinoNews - said: “I would think about it. He is the type of player who has enormous experience in the Champions League. He will definitely help.

“In the league, he will enjoy partnering with Sesko, sharing that burden. It will help him a lot. I do think that it will provide leadership as well, high standards. So why not? But again, his age, I still think that you need to consider this. I think he will definitely provide 15 to 20 goals in some way or another. But for the future, saying that you want to build a team around him, this is where my consideration goes.

“Like Ibrahimovic when he came, it always was, ‘he will leave in two years’. This is the type of thinking that you have to consider. I don’t think it’s an easy answer, but yeah, straight away, if you want to manage your first way back in the Champions League, he is a type of name that will impress, and will provide a kind of statement in some way.”