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Riyad Mahrez back to Europe? Ex-Man City star in advanced transfer talks to leave Al-Ahli
Advanced talks with Fenerbahce
Turkish media outlets reported on Thursday that Fenerbahce are putting the final touches on a blockbuster deal to lure Mahrez away from Jeddah. According to the Turkish network A Spor, direct talks are underway between the player and the Istanbul giants to finalise personal terms for a move to the Super Lig next season.
This rapid development suggests the ambitious Turkish club is keen to capitalise on Mahrez’s desire for a new European challenge. Reports indicate that the coming days will be decisive in determining the future of one of the Saudi Pro League's highest-profile acquisitions.
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Final European challenge
Despite being a cornerstone of manager Matthias Jaissle’s tactical setup, the 35-year-old Mahrez is reportedly eyeing a return to the continent where he achieved global stardom. According to the Turkish newspaper Sabah, Fenerbahçe views Mahrez as the ideal upgrade for their wing positions, having determined that their current options - Kerem Akturkoglu, Nene, Anthony Musaba, and Oguz Aydın - do not meet the club’s long-term ambitions.
While Mahrez is under contract with Al-Raqi until 2027, he is reportedly following a path similar to N'Golo Kante, who recently swapped the Saudi league for Turkey. Mahrez is said to be prioritising a return to a highly competitive European environment before his eventual retirement.
Impact on Al-Ahli’s ambitions
Mahrez remains an indispensable asset for Al-Ahli, featuring regularly in both domestic and continental competitions. His potential departure would force the Jeddah-based club into the transfer market to replace the significant attacking output and leadership he has provided since his arrival.
The timing of these rumors adds a layer of complexity for Al-Ahli, as the team prepares for a critical AFC Champions League Elite clash against Qatar's Al-Duhail at Al-Inma Stadium. The pressure is on the Algerian captain to maintain his focus on the pitch despite the growing transfer noise.
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Shifting landscape
By targeting Mahrez, Fenerbahce are aiming to restore their domestic and continental prestige by signing players with proven experience in Europe's elite leagues. With multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy to his name, Mahrez is viewed as the "missing piece" in the Turkish club’s project.
If successful, this move would not only mark Mahrez’s return to Europe but also underscore a growing trend of stars returning to European leagues after stints in the Middle East.