'Get the chequebook out!' - Rio Ferdinand urges Man Utd to complete shock £70m Arsenal transfer

Ferdinand has advised United and Chelsea to 'get the chequebook out' and secure a move for Arsenal teenager Lewis-Skelly. Arsenal have reportedly offered the 19-year-old England international to both rival clubs this summer, as per Metro.

Lewis-Skelly endured a frustrating start to the 2025-26 campaign before breaking into Mikel Arteta's side during the business end of the season. He ultimately played a crucial role in helping Arsenal win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final.

Despite his growing importance in North London, Arsenal are believed to be open to offers for the youngster. The Gunners recently completed a £75 million deal to sign midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle.