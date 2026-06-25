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'Support the team FFS!' - Rio Ferdinand angered by negative reaction to England's drab draw with Ghana at World Cup
Missing stars spark squad selection debate
The scrutiny reached a fever pitch after journalists, including Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, suggested that the absence of certain high-profile players may have cost England the win. The debate centred on players left out of the World Cup roster entirely, with Solhekol arguing that the likes of Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Morgan Gibbs-White could have provided the creative spark needed to unlock the Black Stars' defence in a match that was considered drab.
Fans have also joined the chorus of disapproval, with many crying out for Cole Palmer following the lack of "magic" in the final third against Ghana. Despite the noise, Tuchel has remained steadfast in his decisions, even as media outlets highlighted his animated reaction on the touchline during the match.
Ferdinand calls for calm amid 'genius' claims
Ferdinand took to social media to express his anger at the shifting narrative. Taking to his X account, the former centre-back was quick to point out the hypocrisy in the assessment of manager Thomas Tuchel. "Here we go again…. Tuchel after Croatia game was a genius, then after Ghana game he’s picked the wrong players," Ferdinand wrote.
The 0-0 draw followed an impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia in England's opening fixture, a result that had briefly silenced many of the pre-tournament doubters.
However, the inability to break down a resilient Ghana side has seen the knives come out once again, prompting Ferdinand to issue a blunt demand to the public: "4 points - just relax and support the team & manager for god's sake!"
Michael Owen offers player's perspective
Ferdinand isn't the only former Three Lions star urging the public to take a breath. Writing for the Daily Mail, Michael Owen stressed that the players inside the camp will be far more focused on the positives than the sensationalist headlines suggests. The former striker noted that the current squad remains in a strong position with four points from two games, a start that would have been widely accepted before the tournament began.
"We all need to calm down a little when it comes to the reaction to England’s goalless draw with Ghana. I've been there, I've lived it, and one game this early in the World Cup changes nothing," Owen said. "I woke up to a lot of negativity on Wednesday, but I really think we need a bit of perspective here.
"Was it a brilliant performance? No. Was it disappointing? Of course. But some of the fallout would have you believe England's challenge has fallen apart overnight. Having played in three World Cups, I can tell you that tournaments simply don't work like that."
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Knockout stage qualification in sight
England are currently top of the pile in Group L, and the unique format of the 48-team tournament means their tally of four points is likely enough to progress as at least one of the best third-placed teams. Tuchel’s men remain favourites to win the group, provided they can secure a positive result against Panama in their final match on Saturday. Meanwhile, in another match, Ghana and Croatia will face a do-or-die match to secure a place in the knockout phase.