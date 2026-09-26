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Italy v Belgium - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD1Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Riccardo Calafiori sends defiant message to Italy fans as Arsenal star reacts to 'avoidable' Belgium defeat

R. Calafiori
Italy
Italy vs Belgium
Belgium
UEFA Nations League A

Riccardo Calafiori has urged his Italy team-mates to look at the positive aspects following a frustrating 2-0 Nations League defeat to Belgium. The Arsenal defender admitted that the Azzurri still have plenty of work to do after being jeered off the pitch by their own supporters.

  • A frustrating start for the Azzurri

    Italy suffered a hugely disappointing start to their Nations League campaign as they were swept aside by Belgium. The Azzurri fell to a 2-0 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome following a series of costly defensive errors.

    Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio punished the hosts to secure a vital victory for the visitors, waltzing through the backline on both occasions. The defeat marked an incredibly frustrating start to the second Roberto Mancini era for the national team.

    Despite the bitter loss, it was a notable night on a personal level for Calafiori. The Arsenal defender was deployed at left-back for the first time in his senior international career, returning to a role he traditionally adopts at club level.

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    Calafiori demands a focus on the positives

    Following the final whistle, Calafiori offered an honest assessment of his team's disjointed performance. The versatile defender acknowledged the defensive frailties on display, but he insisted that progress is slowly being made behind the scenes.

    "I saw a good team in fits and starts," Calafiori told RAI Sport. "We’ve just started working with a new coach, but other areas I didn’t like, we left gaps and conceded two avoidable goals. We must try to look on the positive aspects. There is a lot of work to do, we’ve just started with a new coach, so we’ll see."

  • Tensions boil over in the Italian capital

    The frustration surrounding the result was evident both on the pitch and in the stands. A sparsely populated Stadio Olimpico made their feelings perfectly known, as patience has seemingly run out completely for the home supporters. Italy were heavily jeered as they left the pitch, a hostile reaction that clearly impacted the players.

    "They hurt, because at times I felt the passion of the crowd," he admitted. "We’ve got to do better, we all know that, starting from the next match."

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    Looking ahead to the next crucial challenge

    The Azzurri will now return to the training pitch to desperately address the defensive gaps that cost them so dearly against Belgium. Calafiori and his team-mates face immense pressure to deliver a much-improved performance and win back the fans in their next fixture.

UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
UEFA Nations League A
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Belgium
BEL
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France
FRA