Revealed: Ruben Amorim is incredibly RELATED to one of his Man Utd players in the most random way imaginable

As per The Sun, Amorim's distant relative is none other than defender Diogo Dalot, who has been a regular starter at United since the former Sporting boss took over. They are both great-great-grandsons of Carlos Dallot, who was born in France and toured Europe as a performer with his siblings Jose and Julia.

Dalot has previously confirmed that his family has French origins, and that the circus performers permanently relocated to the Portuguese city of his birth, Braga.

The 26-year-old is now able to call his manager part of the family away from their working relationship. Dalot has started 39 times in Amorim's 54 matches in charge of United, including the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. However, the Portuguese international was the first man taken off after Forest went into a 2-1 lead early in the second half.

Amorim said of that decision: "If you see Dalot, many times Dalot has the ball with space to make the cross, but he’s a right footer, he’s always inside without space. The only [alternative] is Patrick (Dorgu), you are going to do the same thing. When you have the ball, go to the side and cross, the space is there. Because if you want to come inside [Matheus] Cunha is always there to receive the ball."