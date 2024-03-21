Revealed: Who Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham & Aurelien Tchouameni were really talking about in viral video – and it wasn’t Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe
A video of Jude Bellingham’s heated debate with Aurelien Tchouameni has gone viral, with it now revealed who the Real Madrid stars were talking about.
- Blancos stars in dressing room debate
- Were considered to be assessing strikers
- Actually talking about Bayern centre-halves