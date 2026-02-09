Getty
Revealed: Man Utd's stance on bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford for sensational third spell as £44m release clause emerges amid Al-Nassr tensions
Why Ronaldo has taken strike action at Al-Nassr
Despite working on the most lucrative contract in world football - which is reportedly worth close to £500,000 per day - Ronaldo has grown frustrated in the Middle East. He is disappointed at how funds are distributed among teams controlled by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).
CR7 has sat out two fixtures for Al-Nassr - which they have won without him - and has faced criticism for trying to exert too much influence on the division that he has dominated since completing a trend-setting move in 2023.
The Saudi Pro League has made it clear to Ronaldo that he will not be allowed to dictate proceedings on and off the field, with Al-Nassr in control of their own recruitment business. It is up to them to find the funds for more marquee signings.
Release clause: Terms of Ronaldo's contract
It could be that Ronaldo walks away in the summer of 2026, with it reported that there is a £44 million ($60m) release clause in his contract that can be triggered in the next transfer window. Despite being in the latter stages of his record-shattering career, plenty of clubs around the world would still be happy to invest in Ronaldo as a sporting and commercial entity.
According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo has “warned the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Saudi Pro League of his intention to leave the kingdom if he doesn't receive more sporting guarantees”.
He still boasts the loyal support of many fans in the Gulf State, with banners bearing the number seven being displayed from the seventh minute of games that he has missed. Sky point out that “many still consider him the GOAT”.
MLS with Messi or return to Man Utd? Ronaldo rumours
Exit talk is, however, mounting in intensity. A return to his roots at Sporting has been mooted for Ronaldo, while followers across the globe would like to see him united with eternal rival Lionel Messi at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami.
Plenty of United supporters would also welcome him back at Old Trafford, despite seeing his last stint in England brought to a dramatic conclusion in November 2022 when a big-money contract was torn up.
Sky Sports claim that an emotional return to Manchester is unlikely to happen as “that option seems to be firmly closed”. They go on to state that United have “no interest in bringing Ronaldo back for a third stint”.
The Red Devils are building towards what they hope will be a brighter future, and Ronaldo would be a short-term fix at 41 years of age. Even those who once played alongside him at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ doubt that a deal can be done.
World Cup quest: Big summer for Ronaldo
Ex-United defender Wes Brown has said: “He’s not happy but would Cristiano Ronaldo come back to Manchester United for a third go? I would say no. I can't see how that could happen. A move to MLS? Maybe. Maybe he goes back to Portugal and plays there. I’m sure he will still have so many options.
“The main thing is that he still wants to play in the World Cup and we would have to keep playing and making sure he keeps himself fit to do that. It’s a shock to everyone to see Ronaldo on strike but I honestly think it will get resolved. We’ll have to wait and see where it goes from here.”
Ronaldo may wait until after this summer’s World Cup finals before making a decision on his next move. He will want to avoid any distractions when chasing down an elusive global crown as captain of his country, but transfer rumours appear set to rumble on until any official statements are made.
