Revealed: Lionel Messi names rival that made him ‘most angry’ – with it no surprise to find that Real Madrid opponent annoyed Inter Miami’s former Barcelona superstar
Lionel Messi has named the rival that made him “most angry” over the course of his career, with Sergio Ramos getting the nod from the Argentine icon.
- All-time great shattered records at Camp Nou
- Enjoyed several epic Clasico encounters
- Has lost none of his drive with club & country