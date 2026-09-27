Republic of Ireland bypass handshakes and wear black armbands in comfortable Nations League victory over Israel

The Republic of Ireland staged several protests ahead of their 3-0 win against Israel on Sunday, according to reports from ESPN and The Guardian. The players wore black armbands, refused to participate in the traditional pre-match handshakes, and bowed their heads during the Israeli national anthem. The build-up to the fixture in Hungary was heavily disrupted by internal squad debates over the ongoing situation in Gaza. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu made himself unavailable for the match entirely on Saturday, citing his "personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong."