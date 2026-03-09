Reebok
Reebok returns! Noughties icon set for football boot comeback as Juventus star signs up as face of brand
Reebok are back
Having been out of the game for far, far too long, Reebok boots will be back on the grass this summer, as the UK-founded, American-owned sportswear brand announces its intention to "reclaim its position" in the football space. Dusan Vlahovic will be helping them to achieve that, with the Juventus striker signing a long-term agreement to become the face of their revival in the sport.
Vlahovic to don new Sidewinder
Vlahovic will wear Reebok's brand new Sidewinder boot from the start of next season as they make their first foray back into the space, as well as wearing other Reebok apparel off the pitch as an ambassador. The Serbia international has already tested the Sidewinder on pitch, having been spotted wearing them in Juventus training recently. The launch colourway arrives with a white base, a thick zig-zagging line in black and the Reebok logo in gold by the heel. When we see them in-match for the first time it'll be a shot of pure noughties nostalgia.
'Reebok has an incredible heritage'
There aren't too many technical details about the new boot just yet, with more information likely to follow in the summer, but Vlahovic is excited to be part of the brand's football resurgence.
"I'm proud to join Reebok as it returns to the pitch and reclaims its position in football," he said. "Reebok has an incredible heritage in sports and I'm excited to see what we can do together to elevate Reebok Football for a new generation of athletes."
Reebok aim to reclaim their standing
This will be the first modern football boot Reebok have released since way back in 2010, marking a significant moment in their push to reclaim a spot as a player in the team sports game. "Football is deeply rooted in Reebok's heritage, and it is central to our future," Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said. "As we continue to rebuild our presence in team sports, partnering with an elite talent like Dusan signals our commitment to competing at the highest level. This is about honouring where we’ve been while boldly shaping where we’re going."
At their peak, Reebok had the likes of Giggs, Henry, Iker Casillas and Andriy Shevchenko among their roster of athletes, but market conditions and a shift in strategy saw them discontinue their football lines.
They will hope they can compete again and may take encouragement from the success of new boys Skechers, who are slowly building their own group of top-level ballers since entering the football sphere in 2023, headlined by Bayern Munich and England hitman Harry Kane.
