'Real Madrid will never' – Xabi Alonso bluntly told why he was destined to fail as Los Blancos manager

Less than 24 hours after Madrid lost a dramatic Spanish Super Cup final to rivals Barcelona, Alonso is no longer in charge of Los Blancos. The former Leverkusen boss was only at the helm for just over seven months, despite the Spanish giants coveting his signature for a long time. Madrid said this was a "mutual decision" and that Alvaro Arbeloa, the club's B team coach, will succeed Alonso for the time being.

The exit statement read: "Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach. Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home. Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that Alvaro Arbeloa is the new coach of the first team. Alvaro Arbeloa has been the coach of Castilla since June 2025, and has spent his entire career as a coach in the Real Madrid youth academy, since 2020. He coached the Infantil A in the 2020-2021 season, proclaiming himself league champion, the Cadete A in 2021-2022 and the Juvenil A from 2022 to 2025. As coach of the Juvenil A, he won the treble in 2022-2023 (League, Copa del Rey and Champions Cup) and La Liga in the 2024-2025 season."