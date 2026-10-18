Real Madrid player ratings vs Sevilla: Kylian Mbappe stars as Arda Guler shines in comfortable victory

Real Madrid delivered a tactical masterclass at the Estadio Bernabeu, controlling 65% of the possession to outclass a struggling Sevilla side. The breakthrough arrived in the 30th minute when Arda Guler found the net following excellent work from Yan Diomande. The momentum stayed firmly with the hosts as Kylian Mbappe doubled the advantage just seven minutes later, finishing a precise move orchestrated by Jude Bellingham to give Los Blancos a comfortable 2-0 lead at the interval.
The second half saw Madrid remain relentless, with Mbappe adding his second from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute after a period of sustained pressure. Although Sevilla managed a consolation through Manu Bueno in the 80th minute, Real Madrid quickly quelled any hopes of a comeback. Diomande capped a brilliant individual performance by scoring the fourth goal in the 82nd minute, assisted by Aurelien Tchouameni, to secure a comprehensive three points for the home side.