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Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr targeted by BIZARRE stadium chants despite not even playing
Cracking down on hate
Liga has launched a renewed and aggressive effort to eradicate insulting chants from Spanish stadiums this season. The governing body recently released a comprehensive report detailing unacceptable crowd behaviour from the latest round of domestic fixtures.
The weekend was unfortunately marred by two completely separate incidents that clearly demonstrated how hate still has a prominent place in the stands. Liga has formally noted these events in Spain, making it incredibly clear that such actions will not go unpunished moving forward.
This initiative is part of a broader campaign by the league to radically improve the behaviour of supporters and clean up the overall atmosphere within Spanish football.
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Bizarre Vinicius chants
The most remarkable and troubling incident of the weekend occurred during the clash between Real Sociedad and Deportivo La Coruna. Shortly before half-time, a group of local supporters situated in the lower tier of the Basque stadium began directing explicit chants at Vinicius.
The crowd repeatedly sang that "Vinicius is an idiot, an idiot" in a targeted and entirely unprovoked attack on the Brazilian forward. Bizarrely, the Madrid star was neither on the pitch nor anywhere near the stadium during this specific fixture.
Clasico tensions rising
These targeted chants against Vinicius arrived just one day after a highly publicised incident involving the forward. The Brazilian was shown a red card and dismissed during Madrid's match against Villarreal for pulling an opponent's hair on the pitch.
Meanwhile, Liga also documented widespread abuse during Barcelona's recent fixture against Getafe, a club located in the Madrid suburbs. During this match, supporters were heard singing insulting chants directed specifically at Real Madrid on three completely separate occasions.
These copious insults have undoubtedly set a deeply hostile tone ahead of the upcoming Clasico. However, league officials have fiercely reiterated that this type of aggressive behaviour has absolutely no place in modern stadiums.
- AFP
Potential stand closures
Liga officials have carefully noted all of these recent incidents and are now preparing a significantly firmer response. The organisation firmly reserves the right to take direct and immediate action following an initial wave of preventative measures launched at the start of the current campaign.
The next disciplinary steps have already been planned as Spanish football authorities look to implement much stricter consequences for unruly fanbases. Liga is actively drawing inspiration from the disciplinary models currently used in France to effectively tackle ongoing crowd trouble.
This means that offending clubs could soon face severe partial stadium bans. Suspended closures of specific offending stands are widely expected to be the first major step in severely punishing these completely unacceptable actions.
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