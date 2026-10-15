Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr targeted by BIZARRE stadium chants despite not even playing

Liga has launched a renewed and aggressive effort to eradicate insulting chants from Spanish stadiums this season. The governing body recently released a comprehensive report detailing unacceptable crowd behaviour from the latest round of domestic fixtures.

The weekend was unfortunately marred by two completely separate incidents that clearly demonstrated how hate still has a prominent place in the stands. Liga has formally noted these events in Spain, making it incredibly clear that such actions will not go unpunished moving forward.

This initiative is part of a broader campaign by the league to radically improve the behaviour of supporters and clean up the overall atmosphere within Spanish football.