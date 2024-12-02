Real Madrid's Trent alternative? Diogo Dalot emerges as January right-back option as Los Blancos learn Man Utd asking price amid transfer interest in Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid have enquired about the possibility of signing Diogo Dalot from Manchester United in the January transfer window, GOAL can confirm.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Los Blancos considering signing Portuguese full-back
- Carvajal injury has left Ancelotti short
- Dalot seen as crucial part of Amorim project