'This could be the last election!' - Real Madrid presidential candidate issues stern warning over 'privatisation' of Spanish giants amid Florentino Perez challenge

Riquelme, the executive president of Cox Group, has dropped a bombshell regarding the future ownership structure of Real Madrid. In an interview with Expansión, the prospective candidate expressed his deep-seated fears that the club is drifting away from its traditional model where the members hold the power. Last year, current president Florentino Perez announce plans to sell a minority stake in Madrid to another party, representing a major shift given the current ownership is made up of club members.

"They could be the last elections at Real Madrid because privatisation is coming, or that is what is being announced," Riquelme stated. "We have an ethical and moral obligation, those of us who do not agree with that privatisation, to ensure that Real Madrid continues to belong to its members, and that it has a more special place for those members."