Real Madrid expect imminent UEFA punishment for Barcelona over Negreira refereeing scandal
Escalating tensions and legal pursuit
Real Madrid have been unrelenting in their battle against Barcelona in the Negreira scandal in recent months. The Madrid club has shifted from a position of institutional silence to one of active legal pursuit, officially joining the complaint against Barcelona as an injured party. At the heart of the conflict are the controversial payments made by the Catalan giants to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of Spain's Technical Committee of Referees. Madrid are now watching closely as the international implications of the investigation begin to take shape, anticipating monumental shifts in the landscape of European competition if UEFA decides to finally step in and act.
Florentino Perez demands sporting justice
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has publicly called out the Blaugrana, while the club’s lawyers directly questioned Joan Laporta during his testimony. Perez has been particularly vocal about the integrity of the game, framing the refereeing scandal as the most concerning event in the history of Spanish football. He remains absolutely determined to ensure the issue is not ignored by the relevant governing bodies.
During a recent members' assembly, the Madrid chief made his feelings clear to the supporters and the wider world, stating: "How are we going to forget the biggest scandal in history?" Furthermore, the Merengues requested specific audit reports and financial documents from the period of the payments, a request shot down by the investigating judge. Despite this setback, Madrid's leadership remains undeterred in seeking strict accountability.
UEFA proceedings expected to resume
According to journalist Ramon Alvarez, Real Madrid firmly believe that severe sanctions will be handed out to Barcelona by UEFA very soon regarding the Negreira case. Although UEFA initially suspended its disciplinary proceedings, Madrid's top brass are confident that the pause is merely temporary. They expect the investigation to resume shortly, which could result in a monumental punishment for their arch-rivals on the European stage.
Alvarez highlights that a formal court ruling is not actually needed for the Catalans to be sanctioned, noting that their acknowledgement of the payments in itself will be very significant. Under UEFA statutes, simply the intent to influence a match result can trigger a ban. While Barcelona do not dispute that the payments occurred, they firmly maintain the funds were strictly for legitimate technical reports on referees.
Potential bans and Super League dynamics
The stakes for Barcelona could not be higher as the severe threat of exclusion from Europe looms large. UEFA can punish the club by banning the registration of players and excluding them from participating in European competitions for a period ranging from one to ten years. A multi-year ban from the Champions League would be a catastrophic blow to the Blaugrana’s fragile financial situation and broadcasting revenues.
It must be noted that Barcelona have strengthened relations with UEFA and the EFC recently. This diplomacy played a role in Barcelona distancing themselves from the Super League project, even as Real Madrid firmly remain the primary driving force behind the breakaway competition, refusing to abandon it. For now, there is nothing concrete, but Madrid are reportedly confident that UEFA's reopened proceedings will eventually end with major sanctions for Barcelona.
