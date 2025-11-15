Dean Huijsen misses Spain's World Cup qualifier against Georgia as Real Madrid defender prepares to undergo scan on possible groin issue

Spain are preparing for their all-important clash with Georgia as they look to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. La Roja can book their place at next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States if they secure all three points in Tbilisi and Turkey fail to beat Bulgaria on the same day.

Luis de la Fuente’s men are currently top of Group E on 12 points, having won all four of their qualifiers. Meanwhile, Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey are second on nine points, with both sides set to lock horns in Seville next week in what could prove to be a momentous fixture in the qualification process.