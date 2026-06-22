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Raphinha's cousin calls out Brazil World Cup winner for spreading Saudi Arabia transfer 'lies' about Barcelona forward
Raphinha's family responds to controversial claims
Vampeta, a member of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning squad, sparked controversy after claiming that Raphinha was facing serious family and financial difficulties. He suggested those issues were influencing a possible move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Speaking on the Red Cast podcast, Vampeta said the Barcelona forward was hoping a transfer could help improve his situation.
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Vampeta's allegations and the family's response
Vampeta claimed the information had come from people close to the club, although he acknowledged it was effectively gossip he had heard during the Club World Cup. He said: "Raphinha is going through a serious family problem, in addition to financial difficulties. He's praying to see if he can go to Al-Hilal, he's dealing with this situation.
"It's a family matter. The information reached me through people close to the situation at Barcelona. He's hoping that signing for Al-Hilal will allow him to turn things around."
Those comments prompted a swift reaction from Raphinha's family, per Marca. His cousin, Igor Padilha, challenged the allegations on social media after a clip of the interview circulated online. Responding directly to Vampeta, Padilha wrote: "You're going to have to explain these lies, my friend."
Transfer rumours meet firm denial
The exchange has intensified speculation surrounding Raphinha's future, particularly amid recurring links with clubs in Saudi Arabia. However, the claims made by Vampeta have been firmly rejected by the player's family. Raphinha has regularly spoken positively about life at Barcelona since joining the club in 2022. For now, there is no indication from the player's camp that the reported crisis exists, with family members moving quickly to dispute the story.
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Focus remains on recovery
Raphinha's immediate priority is returning to full fitness after suffering a muscular injury in the 3-0 win over Haiti. Despite initial concerns, recent reports suggest the Barca star will not be dropped from Carlo Ancelotti's squad. However, Raphinha is unlikely to feature in the Selecao's final group stage match against Scotland.