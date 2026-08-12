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Luis Enrique admits PSG lack preparation ahead of UEFA Super Cup final against Aston Villa
A fragile start
Paris Saint-Germain prepare for tonight’s UEFA Super Cup clash against Aston Villa in Austria under a cloud of uncertainty. While the club aims to secure more silverware, manager Enrique has candidly admitted that he lacks a clear picture of his squad’s physical condition.
The disruption caused by a busy summer has left the PSG boss struggling to gauge his players' readiness. With some international stars only returning to training on Monday, the squad has had almost no time to build collective rhythm ahead of this high-stakes final in Salzburg.
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Preparing in the dark
Enrique’s honesty regarding his team’s preparation has caught many by surprise. Unlike most managers who project total confidence, the Spaniard has refused to hide the difficulties inherent in his current situation.
"I don't know what level my players will have tomorrow after their rest at home," Enrique admitted in his pre-match press conference. He is currently waiting for the final training session to decide his starting line-up and manage the distribution of minutes across his squad.
Balancing ambition and fatigue
The clash at the Red Bull Arena presents a complex dilemma for the French side. While PSG are determined to claim the trophy, the coaching staff is acutely aware that the season is long and the risk of early burnout is significant.
Luis Enrique’s long-term priority remains the final months of the season rather than immediate, short-term gains. He emphasised that the club does not want to force players who are coming off an exhausting summer campaign, despite the allure of winning the first trophy of the campaign.
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The challenge ahead
Managing player load will be the primary theme tonight as the team navigates their first competitive test. Following the encounter with Villa, Paris are faced with an immediate transition to the Trophée des Champions, leaving little room for error.
Despite the lack of physical certainty, the mood within the camp remains positive. Luis Enrique insists that his players are naturally motivated and eager to compete, suggesting that the team will show the necessary hunger to win, even without the ideal preparation behind them.
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