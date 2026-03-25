PSG defend attempt to postpone crucial Lens clash as Liverpool stance on Hillsborough anniversary blocked initial Champions League plan

The sporting advisor insisted that PSG are not trying to disrespect their title rivals. Instead, the club believe this move is essential for the nation's UEFA coefficient. "PSG's position is very clear and the fruit of a great reflection by all of us for the advantages and disadvantages that it brings, not only to PSG, but to French football," he explained.

France are currently battling to maintain their top-five status in Europe. Campos warned that losing this fifth position would create significant problems for all French teams, not just the reigning champions.

The situation is not so clear cut for Lens, though, as stakes are high in the Ligue 1 clash, which would see the division's top two go head-to-head in a potentially decisive encounter.