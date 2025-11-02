Revealed: Premier League footballers hiring MMA fighters in bid to combat burglary after Jack Grealish & Raheem Sterling targeted

The affluent area in north-west England has been attracting star footballers from some of the country’s biggest clubs for many years. Players from the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton have made Cheshire their home while they were contracted to the clubs, but following a number of crimes committed in the area, it is starting to lose its reputation as a haven for the wealthy and famous.

In December 2023, Jack Grealish was the victim of a £1 million burglary in which criminals stole jewellery. The incident, which came months after the winger won the treble with City, left Grealish feeling "absolutely distraught".

Posting on Instagram, Grealish said: "This has been a traumatic experience for all of us, I am just so grateful that nobody was hurt. I have had so many amazing experiences and achievements over the last 12 months, but to be honest the best year of my life in football now doesn’t feel like something I can celebrate. The people that commit these terrible crimes have no idea of the damage they cause to people’s lives."

Former City star Raheem Sterling has also been the target of robberies and Thomas Mee was arrested for a series of thefts in the area. When he was finally arrested in 2020, Mee admitted to conspiracy to burgle a number of homes in the Golden Triangle.