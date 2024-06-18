Premier League trophy general Manchester City ArsenalGetty/GOAL
Premier League 2024-25 fixtures: Chelsea to face Man City in opening-weekend blockbuster as Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool & every team's schedule is released

Manchester City will be looking to make it five Premier League titles in a row in 2024-25, as Arsenal chase them down and Liverpool open a new era.

  • Record-breaking City aiming for five-in-a-row
  • Chasing pack looking to wrestle crown from Blues
  • Battle on for top-four finishes & to avoid the drop
