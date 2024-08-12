Phoenix Suns star and 2024 team USA Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant purchases minority stake in PSG

Getty Images SportThomas HindlePhoenix Suns star and 2024 team USA Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant purchases minority stake in PSGParis Saint-GermainLigue 114-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant has become an investor in the Ligue 1 club, purchasing an undisclosed share.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDurant to invest in reigning Ligue 1 championsNBA star has stake in Philadelphia Union & NY/NJ GothamFollows in footsteps of Lebron James & LiverpoolArticle continues below