Phil Parkinson sends promotion warning to Championship rivals as Wrexham close in on play-off spot

Addressing the media after the game, Parkinson made it clear that Wrexham have no intention of letting their hard work go to waste. "The aim has been to take this to the wire and that's what we spoke to the lads about," the manager said. "Let's not hand the play-off place to the other teams. But how are we going to achieve that and taking the accountability and where we get our performance levels where they need to be to win games of football at this level?"

The goals came in a frantic first-half period. George Thomason was initially credited with the opener, though Parkinson later confirmed Josh Windass got the final touch from a corner. Windass then doubled the lead just 69 seconds later, capitalising on an error from Aaron Cresswell to secure his 14th league goal of the campaign and put the result beyond doubt.