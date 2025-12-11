‘Would be perfect!’ - Liverpool legend John Arne Riise names Premier League star as ideal successor to disgruntled Mohamed Salah

Semenyo is said to have a release clause in his contract that can be triggered at £65 million ($87m) prior to January 10. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool want to spend big again having smashed all kinds of records over the summer.

They acquired Swedish striker Alexander Isak for £125m ($167m) and German playmaker Florian Wirtz for £116m ($155m). Neither has produced their best for the Reds, with a spark still being sought.

Quizzed on whether Liverpool will be regretting their decision to invest so heavily in Wirtz, with the 22-year-old looking a shadow of the player that generated so much hype at Bayer Leverkusen, Riise added: “No, I don't think it was a mistake, because you see him playing well in certain games and especially for Germany as well. I think he needs more time to adapt to the English game and obviously I think the pressure has come from the outside because of the price tag and everything.

“But we've seen glimpses of what he can do and I'm sure we’re going to see more of it during the season. He's a hard-working player but he needs to adapt more quickly to English football, and the physical side of things.

“Obviously he's going to get the season to prove how good he is and what he can do for the club. But I understand why people are asking if it was a bad signing or a waste of money, because he hasn't performed as people expected when you look at his price tag, and what he's done for Germany and his former club, Bayer Leverkusen. But he's an amazing player and I hope that we find the right position for him and we can use him the right way.”