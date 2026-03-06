Getty Images Sport
'Finally, it's happening' - Pep Guardiola reveals his Rodri relief & is asked if Man City star is getting back to his best
Rodri's long road back
Rodri’s journey back to the top has been anything but simple. After suffering a devastating ACL rupture in September 2024, his return to the 2025-26 campaign was marred by a further fitness setback during the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. During his absence in late 2025, Guardiola was forced to lean heavily on Nico Gonzalez to fill the void, as Rodri struggled with recurring issues that made his inclusion in the team inconsistent at best.
Guardiola hails Rodri's long-awaited consistency
Following a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in which Rodri netted his first Premier League goal in 655 days, Guardiola spoke glowingly about the midfielder's progress. "Finally it’s happening like we wanted a long time ago, when he came back, to not have setbacks, have consistency to play, play, and play," the City boss told reporters during a Friday press conference.
However, Guardiola was quick to warn that managing the Spaniard’s minutes remains a priority during a punishing schedule. He added: "But now we play a lot, long travels away where fatigue is involved – travelling to Madrid, coming back, travelling to London (for West Ham next up in the Premier League), four or five hours to the hotel. You have to use all the squad, otherwise it will not be possible to play for the reasons that we want to play."
Transfer clouds loom over the Etihad
Despite the positive news on the pitch, Rodri’s long-term future remains a significant talking point in Manchester. With only 18 months remaining on his current deal, and no extension signed beyond 2027, the threat of a departure is growing. While City officials are expected to push for a renewal now that the player has proven his fitness, reports suggest that contract talks are not currently ongoing between the club and the 29-year-old.
Fuelling the fire is reported interest from Real Madrid. Born in the Spanish capital, Rodri has long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently indicated that the midfielder is seriously mulling over his future as part of City’s wider squad rebuild. Should his head be turned by the lure of Los Blancos, City may feel forced to sell this summer to avoid the risk of losing their superstar for free when his contract expires.
Elliot Anderson tipped to join City
Guardiola has been realistic about the timeline for Rodri's full recovery, admitting that fans might not see the absolute best version of the player until the 2026-27 season. The physical toll of a nine-month layoff is not easily dismissed. Consequently, the club is already looking at reinforcements in the engine room, with Nottingham Forest's England international Elliot Anderson said to be at the top of City’s summer wishlist.
Indeed, reports have even gone as far as suggesting that Anderson to City is already as good as a 'done deal', although he's set to command a fee in the region of £90 million.
