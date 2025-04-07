Pep Guardiola's nightmare is getting closer! Man City in grave danger of missing out on Champions League qualification after dire derby while Man Utd need to look beyond toothless Rasmus Hojlund for goals

The race to qualify for Europe's top competition is on and the 2023 winners risk falling behind unless they can sharpen their blunt attack

This week and next will be very strange for Pep Guardiola as for the first time in eight years he will not be involved in a Champions League quarter-final tie. But next season things could be even worse. He might not be involved in Europe's top competition at all.

That grim possibility took a step closer to becoming a reality after Manchester City's uninspiring 0-0 draw at Manchester United on Sunday. City would have climbed above Chelsea into fourth in the Premier League had they won the game but instead they were left settling for just a point and are now clinging on to fifth place.

Unlike in previous years, finishing in the top five all but guarantees Champions League qualification due to English clubs' stellar performances in Europe this season. But City finishing in the top five is far from guaranteed, especially if they continue to play with as little determination and desire as they did in what is supposed to be the fixture that matters most to them.

Article continues below

Guardiola's side now have Newcastle breathing down their necks, with two games in hand on them, and face competition from two other sides for that highly coveted fifth place. While the title is almost certainly heading to Liverpool and the relegation battle is already practically over, the race for Champions League football is well and truly on, and City risk being left behind if they cannot come up with better striking solutions while they wait for Erling Haaland to return from injury.

Speaking of blunt attacks, United were left frustrated by their inability to take their chances and Rasmus Hojlund had about as much effect on proceedings as Haaland, even though he returned to the starting line-up. All in all, this was a dreadful Manchester derby. It did not just fail to live up to expectations - it could have big ramifications for both sides.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Old Trafford...