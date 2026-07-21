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Pep Guardiola taking charge of Italy requires a ‘miracle’ despite face-to-face talks between Paolo Maldini, Leonardo & former Manchester City boss
Face-to-face talks in Barcelona
Italy have made Guardiola their primary target for the vacant managerial role. According to a report from Football Italia, technical director Maldini and his advisor Leonardo travelled to Barcelona this weekend to meet directly with Guardiola. The Italian football federation dream of securing the highly successful manager after he departed Manchester City, where he spent the last 10 years.
A photograph of Maldini and Leonardo travelling on a plane back to Italy following their discussions has surfaced online, fuelling speculation among supporters. Despite the direct approach from such high-profile figures, persuading Guardiola to return to the dugout immediately appears to be extremely difficult, as he has repeatedly expressed his desire to step away from management temporarily.
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Fabrizio Romano reveals Guardiola stance
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the situation, confirming that Italy have little hope of making Guardiola change his mind. Romano stated that the manager is determined to rest before taking on another project. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained: "The reality for those close to Guardiola is that, as a signal, Pep has in mind taking time for his family and not restarting right away."
Romano also shared the image of Maldini and Leonardo returning from their trip, reiterating that the national team will struggle to alter the current trajectory. The transfer expert concluded his assessment with a stark warning for Italy: "If they manage to convince him, it’s a miracle and a masterpiece, because the chances are very low."
Alternative candidates for Italy role
Because Italy have very little chance of successfully appointing Guardiola, the national team hierarchy must consider other options to fill the vacancy. Reports suggest that Italy have already identified backup plans should Guardiola officially reject their proposal. Andrea Pirlo and Roberto Mancini remain the leading candidates to take the Italy job if the ambitious pursuit of Guardiola falls short. Both Pirlo and Mancini possess significant experience in Italian football and understand the expectations of the national team. Mancini previously led Italy to international glory at Euro 2020, while Pirlo commands immense respect. The Italian federation are aware that securing a manager of Guardiola's calibre is unlikely, making these alternative targets highly realistic choices for the immediate future.
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What next for the Italy national team?
Italy must quickly finalise their managerial search as upcoming international fixtures approach. Maldini and Leonardo will likely await a final, definitive response from Guardiola this week before officially shifting their full attention to Pirlo or Mancini. Meanwhile, Guardiola is expected to continue his planned sabbatical away from football, enjoying time with his family while ignoring further managerial offers for the time being.
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