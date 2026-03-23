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Adhe Makayasa

VIDEO: Pep Guardiola shares emotional moment with daughter Maria after Man City's Carabao Cup final triumph

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was seen sharing a poignant embrace with his daughter, Maria, following his side's 2-0 Carabao Cup final victory over Arsenal. The Catalan made history at Wembley on Sunday, officially becoming the most successful manager in the competition’s history. Amid the post-match celebrations, the 55-year-old took a moment to share in the glory with his eldest child following a challenging period in his personal life.

  • A historic Wembley embrace

    City secured Carabao Cup glory on Sunday as a clinical brace from youngster Nico O’Reilly earned a win over Premier League rivals Arsenal. While Guardiola was initially seen celebrating jubilantly with his backroom staff, the most striking images of the afternoon emerged when he was joined on the pitch by his eldest daughter, Maria. The 25-year-old influencer, who boasts nearly 900k Instagram followers, captured the softer side of the usually intense City boss. The victory was particularly significant for Guardiola, as it marked his fifth triumph in the competition, moving him clear of legends such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho.

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  • Touching the hearts of supporters

    While Guardiola focused his post-match comments on the collective effort of his squad, social media was quickly flooded with reactions to the viral footage of his family reunion, leading to a wave of emotional tributes online.

    One supporter said: “I feel so emotional,” while a second added: “Tears in my eyes.” A third fan noted: “It brings tears to my eyes when I see that much love between a father and daughter,” with another simply describing the moment as “absolutely touching.”

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    Finding strength amid personal change

    This emotional display comes during a transformative period for Guardiola off the pitch, following his high-profile split from his wife of 10 years, Cristina Serra, last year. With Serra moving back to Barcelona to manage her business interests, Pep has had to navigate a difficult domestic transition while maintaining the club’s relentless pursuit of silverware. Fresh from his record-breaking Carabao Cup triumph, the City boss is now hoping to add more trophies in the remainder of the campaign, with the FA Cup and Premier League title remaining his primary objectives.

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