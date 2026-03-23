VIDEO: Pep Guardiola shares emotional moment with daughter Maria after Man City's Carabao Cup final triumph
A historic Wembley embrace
City secured Carabao Cup glory on Sunday as a clinical brace from youngster Nico O’Reilly earned a win over Premier League rivals Arsenal. While Guardiola was initially seen celebrating jubilantly with his backroom staff, the most striking images of the afternoon emerged when he was joined on the pitch by his eldest daughter, Maria. The 25-year-old influencer, who boasts nearly 900k Instagram followers, captured the softer side of the usually intense City boss. The victory was particularly significant for Guardiola, as it marked his fifth triumph in the competition, moving him clear of legends such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho.
Watch the clip
Touching the hearts of supporters
While Guardiola focused his post-match comments on the collective effort of his squad, social media was quickly flooded with reactions to the viral footage of his family reunion, leading to a wave of emotional tributes online.
One supporter said: “I feel so emotional,” while a second added: “Tears in my eyes.” A third fan noted: “It brings tears to my eyes when I see that much love between a father and daughter,” with another simply describing the moment as “absolutely touching.”
- AFP
Finding strength amid personal change
This emotional display comes during a transformative period for Guardiola off the pitch, following his high-profile split from his wife of 10 years, Cristina Serra, last year. With Serra moving back to Barcelona to manage her business interests, Pep has had to navigate a difficult domestic transition while maintaining the club’s relentless pursuit of silverware. Fresh from his record-breaking Carabao Cup triumph, the City boss is now hoping to add more trophies in the remainder of the campaign, with the FA Cup and Premier League title remaining his primary objectives.