Paul Scholes is right: Sandro Tonali IS BETTER than Declan Rice & Man Utd's ideal replacement for Casemiro

After Fernandes, who has undeniably been the driving force as captain and playmaker extraordinaire, Casemiro should be regarded as United's player of the season so far. The 34-year-old has rolled back the years to both break up play and initiate attacks at will, while also chipping in with seven goal contributions, providing a particularly serious threat from set-pieces.

It all makes you wonder why United decided against extending the Brazil international's contract for another year. The football has definitely not left Casemiro yet, as even Jamie Carragher has had to admit in recent weeks.

United are reportedly eager to bring in a younger player to sit alongside Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room, which is logical when planning for future success. However, replacing this version of Casemiro, almost a carbon copy of the all-conquering talisman he was at Real Madrid, is an extremely daunting task.

There is one man who might be up to the job, though. According to theTelegraph, Sandro Tonali is high up on United's wish-list, with the Newcastle star's agent having recently claimed that the Italian is considering his options ahead of the summer transfer window. If the top brass at Old Trafford are serious about winning the Premier League title by 2028, they should home in on Tonali as their unrivalled priority target now, not least because he would come to Old Trafford with an endorsement from a club legend.