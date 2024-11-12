'What did you say?!' - Paul Pogba gets Patrice Evra in a headlock as Juventus outcast meets up with ex-Man Utd team-mate one month after surprise transfer suggestion
Juventus outcast Paul Pogba met up with Patrice Evra one month after receiving transfer advice from his former France and Manchester United team-mate.
- Pogba met former colleague Evra
- Evra wants Pogba to join Marseille
- Frenchman can resume playing from March 2025