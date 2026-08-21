'I don't understand it!' - Paul Merson blasts Man Utd for 'baffling' £50m transfer mistake

For his part, Santos appears undeterred by the criticism and is focused on establishing himself as the club's new defensive heartbeat. The Brazilian is expected to make his competitive debut against Hull City this weekend and has already spoken about the responsibility of inheriting a role previously held by a five-time Champions League winner.

"Casemiro for me, it's like a legend, you know," Santos said of his compatriot. "So now he's gone out. Now I'm here so I feel that I can do like Casemiro did in the last season and I'm here to do it."

Santos described his own style of play as being well-suited to the demands of Carrick’s technical system. "My qualities, I like and prefer playing more deep like a number six," he added. "So I try help my teammates without the ball, and with the ball, I love breaking the lines."







