AFP
34-year Ligue 1 record shattered! Four penalties scored in sensational seven-goal thriller as Paris FC stun Rennes
Historic penalty frenzy at Stade Jean-Bouin
French football fans were treated to a rare statistical anomaly on Sunday as Paris FC and Rennes played out a breathtaking seven-goal thriller. For the first time in 34 years, a Ligue 1 match featured four successfully converted penalties, equalling a record that had stood untouched since 1992.
You would have to look back to January 1992 to find the last Ligue 1 fixture with four successful spot-kicks, when Toulon and Nancy produced an identical penalty spectacle.
- AFP
Paris FC show resilience in high-scoring clash
The man at the heart of the drama was Esteban Lepaul, who produced a clinical individual display despite being on the losing side. The Rennes forward demonstrated nerves of steel by successfully dispatching three separate penalties in the 30th, 74th, and 87th minutes.
Despite the proficiency of Lepaul from twelve yards, Paris FC refused to be intimidated by the visitors' scoring bursts. The home side initially took control through Maxime Lopez, who found the back of the net twice, including a vital goal deep into first-half stoppage time. The Parisians showed significant attacking flair throughout the contest, proving that they are more than capable of competing with the traditional heavyweights of the league following their recent ascent to the upper echelons of the table.
Late VAR drama settles the score
One of the standout moments of the evening came from Lassine Sinayoko, who provided a rare moment of brilliance that did not involve a dead-ball situation. In the 77th minute, the former Auxerre man connected with a stunning bicycle kick to send the home crowd into raptures.
The game reached its boiling point during a frantic period of second-half stoppage time with the score locked at 3-3. A clumsy challenge by Valentin Rongier on Sinayoko inside the area forced the referee to consult the VAR monitor before pointing to the spot, allowing the former Auxerre attacker to step up and coolly convert the 97th-minute winner.
- AFP
Statistical milestones and league implications
This dramatic late winner was particularly significant for Paris FC, as it represented their first victory over Rennes in 46 years. The three points gained from this chaotic encounter have propelled the side into second place in the Ligue 1 standings, putting pressure on the early-season leaders. Conversely, the defeat sees Rennes drop to fifth place in the table.
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