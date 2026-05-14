Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Paraguay's new home and away kits are here ahead of the World Cup 2026, and it's a deeply poetic tribute to the nation’s landscape and roots. Titled 'De la Tierra a la Piel' (From the Earth to the Skin), the design centres on the connection between the players and the literal soil of their homeland.
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