Premier League Hall of Fame 2024 InductionsGetty Images Sport
Scott Wilson

'I wish!' - Outsider for Match of the Day job hilariously responds to tongue-in-cheek backing to replace outgoing Gary Lineker on flagship BBC show

Premier LeagueChampionshipShowbizLeague OneLeague Two

Former Football League Show presenter Manish Bhasin doesn't appear set to replace Gary Lineker on Match of the Day, despite fan demand.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lineker to leave MOTD at the end of the season
  • Chapman & Scott among replacement contenders
  • Fans call for Bhasin to take on the flagship role
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

61661 Votes